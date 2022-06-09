StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Epizyme stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Epizyme has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $9.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 576.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

