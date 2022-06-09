StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

