StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.09.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
