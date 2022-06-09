StockNews.com Lowers Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Sell

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

HLX opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $708.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.84. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,121 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 487,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

