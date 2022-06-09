StockNews.com Lowers REV Group (NYSE:REVG) to Hold

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. 846,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $729.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.17. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in REV Group by 189.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 431,284 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in REV Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,983,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth $6,256,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.