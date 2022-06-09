StockNews.com Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Hold

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.00.

ZBRA opened at $330.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $309.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

