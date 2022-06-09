StockNews.com Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Hold

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.00.
ZBRA opened at $330.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $309.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.61.
Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.