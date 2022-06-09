StockNews.com Upgrades Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to “Buy”

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 47.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $66,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,139.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $481,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,464 shares of company stock valued at $503,252 and have sold 73,357 shares valued at $1,396,461. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,303.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

