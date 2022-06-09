StockNews.com Upgrades Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Buy

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.97. 786,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,319. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 423,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,497 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 50,926 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.