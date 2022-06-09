Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) versus Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Head to Head Comparison

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stoneridge and Worksport’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $770.46 million 0.76 $3.41 million ($0.17) -125.47 Worksport $300,000.00 124.10 -$7.90 million ($0.67) -3.27

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worksport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -0.56% -8.28% -3.86% Worksport -2,759.30% -32.98% -30.80%

Risk & Volatility

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stoneridge and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 1 0 0 2.00 Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Worksport has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 265.30%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Stoneridge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of Stoneridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Stoneridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stoneridge beats Worksport on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, and compliance products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment's electronic control units regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and telematics solutions. It provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Worksport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

