StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Buys 62,000 Shares

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,753.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 186,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,082,259.60.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 59,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$350,760.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,033.80.
Shares of SVI remained flat at $C$6.42 during trading hours on Thursday. 168,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.48. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
