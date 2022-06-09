StorageVault Canada Inc. Purchases 62,000 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,033.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$734,067.60.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 59,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$350,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$360,753.20.

StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $C$6.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVI. Scotiabank upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

