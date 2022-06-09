Stuart A. Randle Sells 3,014 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,595. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $256.77 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.53 and a 200 day moving average of $318.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

