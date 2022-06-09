Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.47 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $959.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.84.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,450 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

