Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE:SLF opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,742,000 after buying an additional 45,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 238,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.