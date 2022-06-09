Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$71.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.79.

Shares of SLF stock traded up C$0.67 on Thursday, reaching C$63.19. 180,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,502. The stock has a market cap of C$37.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15,084.33, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.05. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$60.19 and a 1-year high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

