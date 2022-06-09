Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of SU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.16. 135,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,689,586. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

