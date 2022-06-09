Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.65.
SU stock opened at C$53.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$53.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.18.
In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.
About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
