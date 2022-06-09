Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.65.

SU stock opened at C$53.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$53.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.18.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

