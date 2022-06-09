Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CSFB increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.45.
Shares of SU traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,106. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$53.58. The stock has a market cap of C$75.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.
In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.
About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
