Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CSFB increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.45.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,106. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$53.58. The stock has a market cap of C$75.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.