Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.45.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,106. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The stock has a market cap of C$75.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.18.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.