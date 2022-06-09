Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.45.

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,106. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

