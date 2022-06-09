Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.
SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.45.
Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,106. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56.
In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.
About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
