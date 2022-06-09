Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

SNDL has been the topic of several other research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $0.60 to $0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $609.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 5.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

