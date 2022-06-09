Sunlight Financial (SUNL) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sunlight Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial’s rivals have a beta of 8.50, suggesting that their average share price is 750% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Sunlight Financial Competitors 1.51% 4.54% 4.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunlight Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial Competitors 440 1684 1920 86 2.40

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 88.41%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 78.35%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million -$153.43 million -3.19 Sunlight Financial Competitors $4.21 billion $784.22 million 9.51

Sunlight Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunlight Financial rivals beat Sunlight Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

