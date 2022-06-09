Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) vs. Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and Sono-Tek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.79 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -2.29 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.39 $2.54 million $0.16 36.69

Sono-Tek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sunworks has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunworks and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.34%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90% Sono-Tek 14.84% 11.91% 8.88%

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Sunworks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

