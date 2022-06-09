Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

NYSE:SGHC opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Super Group has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

