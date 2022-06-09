Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

