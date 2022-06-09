Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.03. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $31.35.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 126.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 336,291 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

