SVB Leerink Comments on Amarin Co. plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amarin in a report released on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AMRN stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.35 million, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 2.12.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Amarin by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,849 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $6,659,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.
About Amarin (Get Rating)
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amarin (AMRN)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.