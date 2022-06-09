Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

BIOVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of BIOVF opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.