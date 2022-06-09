Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $97.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.