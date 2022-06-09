Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $97.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.
Shares of SYY stock opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.
In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sysco by 144.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
