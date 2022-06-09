Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

Shares of SSMXY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 48,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,438. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSMXY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Sysmex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

