Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TCMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
Further Reading
