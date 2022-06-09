TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CICC Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.66.

NYSE TAL opened at $4.99 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

