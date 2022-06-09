Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.25 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

TSE TVE opened at C$6.36 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.41%.

In other news, Director Ian Robert Currie acquired 8,775 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 681,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,440,822.55. Also, Director Marnie Smith acquired 19,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at C$578,069.76. Insiders have purchased 77,872 shares of company stock valued at $382,924 over the last ninety days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

