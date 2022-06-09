Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.62. 11,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,762,251. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $698,482,000 after acquiring an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,144,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tapestry by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

