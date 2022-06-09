Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.80

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.80 ($0.16) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TATE opened at GBX 753.50 ($9.44) on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 624.40 ($7.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 814.90 ($10.21). The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 763.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 720.16.

In other Tate & Lyle news, insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £31,586.51 ($39,582.09).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TATE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($11.65) to GBX 940 ($11.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

