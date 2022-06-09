Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $9.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $47,248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $43,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,867,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMHC opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.67. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

