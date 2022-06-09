Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £149.50 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly purchased 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($187.34).
Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 25th, Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.67), for a total value of £57,241.87 ($71,731.67).
Shares of LON TW traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 130.15 ($1.63). 6,978,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 119.60 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.68.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
