Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £149.50 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly purchased 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($187.34).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.67), for a total value of £57,241.87 ($71,731.67).

Shares of LON TW traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 130.15 ($1.63). 6,978,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 119.60 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.68.

TW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.39) to GBX 189 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.40).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.