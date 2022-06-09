TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) will post sales of $77.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. TechTarget reported sales of $63.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $316.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.55 million to $317.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $363.38 million, with estimates ranging from $359.73 million to $368.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Shares of TTGT opened at $72.51 on Thursday. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TechTarget by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.