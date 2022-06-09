TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.83.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TechTarget by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in TechTarget by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.53 and a beta of 1.04. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.