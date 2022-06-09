Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $52.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TECK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $318,590,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $127,516,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after buying an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $111,170,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

