Telsey Advisory Group Raises J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Price Target to $24.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

JILL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,639. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.49.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.65. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in J.Jill by 17.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 21.1% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 87,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in J.Jill by 10.6% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 305,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J.Jill by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

