Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:GIM opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $5.68.
Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
