Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:GIM opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $78,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.