Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) to report $64.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.60 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $53.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $260.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.93 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

TRNO stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.