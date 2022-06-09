Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $15.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $15.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $16.92 and the lowest is $13.28. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $7.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $60.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.15 to $69.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $69.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $55.33 to $84.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million.

TPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,719.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,443.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,287.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,756.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $43,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.