TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

TFFP stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $147.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.13.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24,245.04% and a negative return on equity of 73.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harlan F. Weisman acquired 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $25,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,382.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $76,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 651,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,003 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

