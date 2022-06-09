TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.53) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.53) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

