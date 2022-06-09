The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.94. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

NTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NTB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $15,161,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares during the period.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

