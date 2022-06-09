The Brunner Investment Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.15 (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BUT opened at GBX 1,020 ($12.78) on Thursday. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 929.14 ($11.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,140 ($14.29). The firm has a market cap of £440.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,010.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,044.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider James Sharp purchased 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($12.89) per share, for a total transaction of £730.59 ($915.53).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

