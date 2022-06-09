The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Increase by 5.3% in May (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same-store sales increased by 5.3% during the month of May. Buckle’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.
Shares of BKE opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Buckle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 65,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Buckle by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

