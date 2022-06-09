The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CC opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Chemours by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 467,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 5,293.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 302.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Chemours by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

