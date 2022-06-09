The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $11.50

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.25 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REVG. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $729.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.68.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in REV Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

